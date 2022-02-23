Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 18.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $380.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.50. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.37 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

