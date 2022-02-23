AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.43.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

