Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,190.00

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,190 ($29.78) and last traded at GBX 2,160 ($29.38), with a volume of 219463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,130 ($28.97).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,555.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,190.50. The firm has a market cap of £340.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

In other news, insider Brad Clarke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,722 ($23.42), for a total transaction of £344,400 ($468,380.25). Also, insider Steven Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 999 ($13.59) per share, with a total value of £99,900 ($135,862.91). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,111 shares of company stock valued at $24,219,850.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

