Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,555.42

Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,555.42 ($21.15) and traded as high as GBX 2,170 ($29.51). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 2,130 ($28.97), with a volume of 288,355 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,555.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,190.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.52 million and a P/E ratio of -250.59.

In other news, insider Steven Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.59) per share, with a total value of £99,900 ($135,862.91). Also, insider Brad Clarke sold 20,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,722 ($23.42), for a total value of £344,400 ($468,380.25). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,111 shares of company stock worth $24,219,850.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

