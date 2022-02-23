Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.75

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.76, with a volume of 1473741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

ACB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.50.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$944.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$168,169.94.

About Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.