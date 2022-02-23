Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $4.72

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $5.02. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 16,599 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUR. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc
