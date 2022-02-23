Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $4.72

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $5.02. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 16,599 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUR. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.