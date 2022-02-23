Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANZBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

