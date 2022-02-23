Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $199.98. 14,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,653. The company has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.01 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

