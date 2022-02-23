AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,986 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of AvalonBay Communities worth $37,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 39.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

NYSE AVB opened at $236.25 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.85 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

