Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Avangrid by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. 1,189,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

