Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.32 million.Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.75.

NYSE:AVNS traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,667. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 268,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

