Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,884 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.96% of Avid Technology worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 66.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $461,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

