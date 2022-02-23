Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

Shares of Avista stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.17. 4,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,414. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Avista alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avista by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Avista by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 51,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Avista by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Avista by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Avista by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.