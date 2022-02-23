AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,847. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $336.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.79. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 374,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About AxoGen

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

