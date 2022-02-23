AXPR Trading 21.2% Lower This Week (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. AXPR has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $139,959.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AXPR has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

