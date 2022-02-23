Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $28.47

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.47, but opened at $29.95. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 2,440 shares traded.

AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

