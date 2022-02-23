Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $28.47

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.47, but opened at $29.95. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 2,440 shares traded.
AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47.
About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.