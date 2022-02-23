Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Director Sells C$153,000.00 in Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,361 shares in the company, valued at C$21,668,482.20.

Shares of AYA traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.36. 543,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,331. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 374.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.38. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

