Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Raised to C$16.25

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$16.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS MYAGF traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. 8,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

