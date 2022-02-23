Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Up 8.6%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 185,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 48,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.46 million and a P/E ratio of -9.06.
About Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT)
Read More
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.