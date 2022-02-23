Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Up 8.6%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 185,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 48,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.46 million and a P/E ratio of -9.06.

About Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It explores for the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

