B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 47,421 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 47,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $391,697.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $639,515.25.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.

Shares of RILY stock traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 173,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,082. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $91.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 297,478 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $21,140,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 56.4% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,665,000 after acquiring an additional 254,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,274,000 after acquiring an additional 239,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 203,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

