B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 47,421 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 47,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $391,697.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $639,515.25.
- On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78.
- On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.
Shares of RILY stock traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 173,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,082. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $91.24.
About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial (RILY)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.