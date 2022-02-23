Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258,272 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Ball worth $19,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 152.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after acquiring an additional 386,383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 48.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 152,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

BLL opened at $90.04 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

