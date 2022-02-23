Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Sells $228,965.00 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BLL traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

