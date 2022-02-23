Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 295,488 shares.The stock last traded at $36.01 and had previously closed at $34.18.

CIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 8.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

