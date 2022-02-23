Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.97 Million

Analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report sales of $117.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.70 million and the highest is $120.40 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $113.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $482.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.50 million to $485.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $565.65 million, with estimates ranging from $552.13 million to $576.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.27.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,244 shares of company stock valued at $89,459. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

