Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Head to Head Contrast

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Autodesk alerts:

88.1% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Autodesk and Bandwidth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $3.79 billion 12.13 $1.21 billion $5.93 35.25 Bandwidth $343.11 million 3.40 -$43.98 million ($1.58) -29.42

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Bandwidth. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Autodesk has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 31.31% 51.01% 7.86% Bandwidth -8.19% 3.11% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Autodesk and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 0 2 13 0 2.87 Bandwidth 0 2 6 0 2.75

Autodesk presently has a consensus target price of $323.92, suggesting a potential upside of 54.97%. Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $110.71, suggesting a potential upside of 138.20%. Given Bandwidth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Autodesk.

Summary

Autodesk beats Bandwidth on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions. Its architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used. The firm is also involved in digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production. The company was founded by John Walker in April 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.