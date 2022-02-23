Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.67 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

Bandwidth stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.48. 832,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $174.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bandwidth from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $98.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.27.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 204.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.