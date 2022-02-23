Bank of America Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $160.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $179.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

A traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.16. 37,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,510,000 after buying an additional 323,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

