Bank of America Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Neutral

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,412,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581,482. The firm has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. Infosys has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.