Bank of America Upgrades Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Buy

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of CIB stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,488. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.24. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

