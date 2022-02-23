Bank of Montreal Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.36. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.71.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$146.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$143.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$135.65. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$102.10 and a 52-week high of C$152.87. The firm has a market cap of C$94.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

