Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$163.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.46.

TSE BMO traded down C$0.64 on Wednesday, hitting C$145.74. 536,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$143.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$135.65. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$103.76 and a 52 week high of C$152.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

