Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$90.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNS. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.02.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$91.37. 1,453,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,385. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$91.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.24. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$74.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7500004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

