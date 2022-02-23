Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.87

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 13137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $818.37 million, a P/E ratio of 383.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Baozun by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Baozun by 4.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Baozun by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after buying an additional 78,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Baozun by 9.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

