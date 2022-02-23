Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.87

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 13137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.
BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $818.37 million, a P/E ratio of 383.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Baozun by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Baozun by 4.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Baozun by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after buying an additional 78,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Baozun by 9.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
