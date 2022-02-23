Barclays Boosts Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target to 93.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from 87.00 to 93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 156,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

