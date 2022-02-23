Barclays Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $34.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after acquiring an additional 387,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 577,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

