Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 270 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 270 ($3.67) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.86) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.37) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) target price on Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 262 ($3.56).

Shares of Barclays stock traded up GBX 5.82 ($0.08) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 195.98 ($2.67). The stock had a trading volume of 56,568,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,444,703. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 191.57. The stock has a market cap of £32.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99).

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

