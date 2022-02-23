Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 321 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 321 ($4.37) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.86) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.40) price target on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 260.75 ($3.55).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 199.66 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.57. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99). The company has a market capitalization of £33.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.