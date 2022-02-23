Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on B. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

B stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 1,497.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 336,592 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,936,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,338,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

