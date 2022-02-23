Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 383,937,072 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.07.
About Baron Oil (LON:BOIL)
