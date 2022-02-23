Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.81

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 62715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Investec assumed coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.70) to GBX 850 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

