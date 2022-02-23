Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $452.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.98. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $86.82.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.