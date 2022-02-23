Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at National Bankshares

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.46.

ABX traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$29.22. 3,079,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,814. The firm has a market cap of C$51.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.12. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$22.30 and a twelve month high of C$30.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

