Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Director Buys $80,850.00 in Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BSET stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. 122,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,442. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $159.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 416,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

