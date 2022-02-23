Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.550 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.53.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. 6,231,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.79. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 14.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $1,868,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

