Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. 6,231,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,051. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.79. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 366,968 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,485 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,868,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.