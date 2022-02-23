Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. 6,068,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,076. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.