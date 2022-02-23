Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBWI stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,068,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,076. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 14.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after buying an additional 218,485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

