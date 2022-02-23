Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 477 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $268.93. 56,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,711. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.88 and its 200 day moving average is $304.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

