Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $168.43. 94,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,811,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

