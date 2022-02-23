Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,120,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,638,000 after acquiring an additional 79,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.01 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

